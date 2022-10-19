Hamas: Israel's targeting of Palestinians abroad is 'organised crime'

Hamas said yesterday that Israel's targeting of Palestinian students abroad is a type of "organised crime" and called for international sanctions on Israel.

Commenting on the Israeli Mossad's failed attempt to kidnap or assassinate Palestinian programming students in Malaysia, Hamas praised the Malaysian police's efforts to capture the spy agency's operatives.

"In light of such Israeli aggression targeting the safety and sovereignty of Malaysia, which is a haven for students from all around the world, we call on the international community and the UN to condemn and criminalise such systemic crimes," the Palestinian movement said.

"We also urge them to prosecute Israeli occupation leaders at international courts and hold them accountable for their crimes against the Palestinian people at home and abroad."

READ: Turkiye says Malaysia, Indonesia interested in buying armed drones

Late in September, a group of unidentified people kidnapped Omar Al-Bilbaisi in Kuala Lumpur from his car. They tried to also capture his friend who fled and notified authorities.

Malaysian police were able to identify the car used and have since arrested 11 people who have been charged with being Mossad agents. They face life imprisonment or the death sentence if found guilty.

On 21 April 2018, the Mossad assassinated Palestinian scientist Fadi Al-Batsh in Malaysia.