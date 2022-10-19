Turkiye Parliament extends stationing of troops in Lebanon

Turkiye's Parliament has approved the extension of the stationing of Turkish troops in Lebanon, as part of its contribution to the United Nations' Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

The Parliament approved the presidential motion yesterday, authorising the mandate of Turkish troops in Lebanon for one more year, beginning from 30 October.

Ankara first approved its participation in UNIFIL and the presence of its troops in Lebanon in September 2006, in light of the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, which was caused by clashes between the two and an ensuing Israeli offensive on the group.

UNIFIL was first established in 1978, upon Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon following its first invasion of the south of the country. Turkiye's current contribution to the mission numbers 150 troops.

