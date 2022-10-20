Mossad killed own officers for having links with Iran, claims news agency

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' Tasnim news agency claimed yesterday that the Israeli spy agency Mossad eliminated six of its own officers after accusing them of collaborating with Tehran. The agency quoted anonymous sources as saying that this followed the failure to carry out a sabotage operation in the Iranian province of Isfahan.

"The Iranian Intelligence Ministry detected a complex act of sabotage that Mossad was planning at an industrial centre in Isfahan, arresting all of the team involved in the plot," said the sources. "Thereafter, Mossad discharged the head of its Iran desk and killed, using various methods, at least six senior officers working there on a charge of links with Iranian intelligence forces."

The agency named the officers as Tomer Eikes, Ayalon Shapira, Sharon Small, Shaili Westland, Ofek Aharon, and Itamar Elhara.

It added that, "Mossad regarded the exposure of this sabotage as a major defeat and scandal, so it was forced to eliminate all of the officers in order to fix the security breach and cut links with the Iranian security service in an attempt to protect other people and their connections."

Tasnim also noted that a number of other officers were also eliminated by the counter-espionage department of Mossad in various ways, such as car accidents. The exact number and their fate remain unknown.

