Saudi carries out first successful brain surgery to treat depression 

A medical team of neurosurgeons and psychiatrists in Saudi Arabia have succeeded in alleviating a patient who was suffering from chronic depression over the past 25 years.

The surgery, the first of its kind in the Middle East, was performed at the King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Medical City in Madinah.

According to the Saudi Gazette, the joint medical team was formed to examine the patient's case and to carry out the surgical intervention. The team performed bilateral anterior gyrus resection under full anaesthesia, which was successful without any complications.

The patient's mood and psychological condition reportedly improved with his sleep hours returning to normal and he was no longer experiencing permanent sadness, anxiety and excessive thinking about death.

Earlier this month, the King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Medical City's Specialised Psychiatric Hospital launched a campaign to help raise awareness of mental health under the slogan "Make mental health and well-being for all a global priority".

READ: Saudi closes private medical clinics after health violations