Siemens Energy to sponsor COP27 in Egypt

Siemens Energy announced its participation at COP 27, as a supporting sponsor of the 27th session of the United Nations Climate Change Conference held in Sharm El Sheikh, Utilities Middle East reports.

According to the report, Ambassador Achraf Ibrahim, Assistant Foreign Minister/General Coordinator for COP27 Organisational and Financial Affairs, and Layla El Hares, the Managing Director of Siemens Energy in Egypt signed the participation Memorandum of Understanding at the Ministry of Foreign affairs on Wednesday, 12th October.

"The major role played by the international private sector in promoting sustainable business models and supporting the agreed climate goals, including through the built environment," Ibrahim said.

Moreover, he assured that a warming planet is a major challenge against sustainable development.

Siemens Energy is one of the world's leading energy technology companies with Net-Zero targets. The company supports the energy transition to a more sustainable world. Siemens Energy employs around 91,000 people worldwide in more than 90 countries, and generated revenue of €28.5 billion in fiscal year 2021.

READ: UN, Denmark, Swiss embassies sign $6.2m project to support Egypt through COP27