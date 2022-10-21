Latest News
/
Iran urges nationals in Ukraine to leave country amid escalation
/
Turkiye accused of preventing Syrian migrants crossing into Greece
/
Climate activist Greta Thunberg signs petition calling on Egypt to release political prisoners
/
Iran will not allow Israel to establish bases near Iranian territory, says senior officer
/
Egypt calls for Israel to halt escalations in occupied Palestinian territories
/
Tunisia: rights watchdog slams 'unjustified violence' against protesters
/
Turkiye denies using chemical weapons against Kurds in Iraq
/
Tunisia: authorities accuse opposition of backing 'riots'
/
Egypt police search mobile phones for anti-government content ahead of COP27
/
Morocco dismisses South Africa reception of Polisario leader as 'noisy glamour show'
/
Israel PM: Russia-Iran cooperation a 'global threat'
/
UK sanctions Iran over drones used by Russia in Ukraine
/
Hamas: West Bank escalations 'extension of revolution'
/
Iran warns Saudi Arabia over 'reliance' on Israel - Guards' Commander
/
Brazil agency and Arab chamber forge alliance to grow 'halal' food trade
News
Opinion
Reviews
Features
Publications
Multimedia
More