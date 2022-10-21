UK sanctions Iran over drones used by Russia in Ukraine

The UK, on Thursday, announced new sanctions on Iranian individuals and businesses "responsible for supplying Russia with kamikaze drones used to bombard Ukraine", Anadolu News Agency reports.

Russia is using the drones "to attack both civilian targets and critical infrastructure in Kyiv and across Ukraine, with the intention of cutting off Ukrainian people from energy, heating and water," a statement from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office said.

The statement further said Iran was "actively warmongering, profiting off Russia's abhorrent attacks on Ukrainian citizens, and adding to the suffering of the people and the destruction of critical infrastructure" by supplying those drones.

"Both Russia and Iran are violating a UN Security Council Resolution that controls the transfer of these weapons from Iran," it read.

"Iran's support for Putin's brutal and illegal war against Ukraine is deplorable," Foreign Secretary, James Cleverly, said.

"Today we are sanctioning those who have supplied the drones used by Russia to target Ukrainian civilians. This is clear evidence of Iran's destabilising role in global security," he added.

"These cowardly drone strikes are an act of desperation. By enabling these strikes, these individuals and a manufacturer have caused the people of Ukraine untold suffering. We will ensure that they are held to account for their actions," he concluded.

