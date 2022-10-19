22 countries requested to purchase Iran military drones, official says

Some 22 countries have submitted official requests to purchase Iranian-made military drones, former Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and top military aide to Iran's Supreme Leader, Major General Yahia Rahim Safavi, said.

"The current candidate countries to buy Iranian drones are Armenia, Tajikistan, Serbia, Algeria, Venezuela and other countries," Safavi said yesterday.

He added that before the Islamic Revolution, Iran used to import 80 per cent of its military needs from abroad, however, it now produces them.

On Monday, Israeli media outlets reported that the Iranian-made drone Shahed 136 had been used by Russia in Ukraine.

Israel's Walla website said Israel is closely following this development as it may affect any future conflict with Iran.

READ: Iran agrees to ship missiles, more drones to Russia, defying the West