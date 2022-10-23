New Call of Duty game has a mission to kill Iran's 'Soleimani'   

The latest installment of the Call of Duty (CoD) video games series, Modern Warfare II, has included a mission reminiscent of the 2020 assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani which was ordered by then-US President Donald Trump.

The single-player shooter game which is a sequel to the 2019 reboot is due for release on 28 October, however, it has been revealed that within the first five minutes of the campaign the first mission entitled "Strike" involves the player taking control of a missile strike targeting an Iranian general named "Ghorbrani" bearing noticeable resemblance to the late general of Iran's Quds Force. The character's surname is almost identical to Iran's Commander of the Army Aviation, General Yousef Ghorbani.

During the opening mission, the character Ghorbrani is depicted as being involved in a weapons exchange deal with the Russians in a desert terrain of the fictional city of Al-Mazrah in the equally fictional United Republic of Adal (URA).

According to the game's synopsis, the Quds Force's second in command "Hassan Zyani" assumes leadership of the force seeking revenge after his predecessor's death by seeking to illegally acquire ballistic missiles from the US, which the player must prevent from happening.

The CoD franchise has previously been accused of pushing US propaganda and as a recruitment tool by the military. Last year, The Progressive magazine described the series as portraying "military intervention as the only serious form of foreign policy" and promoting a "shoot first, ask questions never mindset."

Facing accusations over including Islamophobic content last year in CoD: Vanguard, the developer behind the series Activision issued an apology after pages from the Quran were seen on the floor in one scene.

Following Soleimani's assassination, Iran vowed revenge and in January of this year, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi reiterated this threat if Trump was not put on trial. In the same month, the website of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei showcases an animated video appearing to show an Iranian drone strike about to target Trump while he played golf at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. The clip was part of a contest to mark the second anniversary of Soleimani's killing.

