Portuguese / Spanish / English

Saudi crown prince not attending Arab summit on doctors' advice

October 23, 2022 at 11:07 am | Published in: Africa, Algeria, Middle East, News, Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in Paris France on July 28, 2022 [Mustafa Yalçın/Anadolu Agency]
Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud in Paris France on July 28, 2022 [Mustafa Yalçın/Anadolu Agency]
 October 23, 2022 at 11:07 am

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will not attend the Arab summit to be held on Nov. 1 in Algeria, in compliance with a doctors' recommendation to avoid travel, the Algerian presidency said in a statement late on Saturday.

Prince Mohammed, the kingdom's de-facto ruler, "expressed his regret for not attending the Arab summit", in a phone call with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the statement said.

The Saudi foreign ministry later issued a statement on the telephone conversation between the two leaders but did not mention that the Crown Prince was not attending the summit.

Arab heads of state are expected to convene for their upcoming 31st summit to be held in Algiers on November 1-2.

READ: Saudi Arabia interested in joining BRICS group, South Africa president says

Categories
AfricaAlgeriaMiddle EastNewsSaudi Arabia
Show Comments
Palestine Book Awards 2022 event
Show Comments