Portuguese / Spanish / English

Hamas mourns death of Palestinians migrants off Tunisia coast

October 25, 2022 at 8:39 am | Published in: Africa, Europe & Russia, Greece, Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine, Tunisia
Flowers are laid on the ground in memory of migrants who died at the Spanish-Moroccan border [Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images]
Flowers are laid on the ground in memory of migrants who died at the Spanish-Moroccan border, 24 June 2022 [Pablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images]
 October 25, 2022 at 8:39 am

Hamas has mourned Palestinian migrants who drowned off the Tunisian coasts on Sunday.

"With deep sorrow and pain, Hamas is following up on the news about the death of Palestinians after a migrant boat sank off the shores of Tunisia and Greece," an official statement said.

The statement added: "Hamas extends sincere condolences to and solidarity with the victims' families and prays to Allah to bestow patience upon them and have mercy on the victims."

Through its statement, Hamas called for Palestinian, Arab and international "support for Palestinian refugees and to hold the Israeli occupation responsible for the suffering of our people who are oppressed, deprived of their right to the land from which they were forcibly displaced, and forced to live under the Israeli occupation's siege."

On Sunday evening, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry announced the death of dozens of refugees off the Tunisian coast, including a number of Palestinians.

Aid groups accuse Malta of directing migrants to Egypt

Categories
AfricaEurope & RussiaGreeceIsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestineTunisia
Show Comments
Palestine Book Awards 2022 event
Show Comments