Zelensky slams Israel for not sending arms to Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has slammed Israel's alleged neutrality in relation to the Russian-Ukrainian war, Israeli media reported yesterday.

Zelensky claimed Israel's decision not to supply Kyiv with arms had encouraged Russia's military partnership with Iran.

"This alliance of theirs simply would not have happened if your politicians had made only one decision at the time. The decision we asked for," Zelensky told a conference organised by Haaretz.

Every time we in Ukraine, at the meetings of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief, discuss Russian missile and drone terror, we also talk about our partners who already help or can help us protect the sky. Unfortunately, the words – Israel, Israeli – do not sound at that moment.

Zelensky claimed that the decision "not to annoy" the Kremlin enabled the alliance between Moscow and Tehran.

His comments come after Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz told his Ukrainian counterpart Oleksiy Reznikov that "Israel will not provide weapon systems to Ukraine."

Ukraine FM: Spoke to Israel PM about request for defence systems