Hamas leader hails 'resistance' by Lions' Den martyrs

Head of Hamas Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh yesterday hailed "anti-Israeli occupation resistance" carried out by Lions' Den martyrs who were killed in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus.

In a statement issued following the assassination of five Lions' Den members, Haniyeh said: "Nablus draws the path of dignity and pride with the blood of martyrs."

"The sacrifices of martyrs fuel the flames of the revolution in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli occupation will regret committing its crimes against Palestinians."

"Nablus is the home of resistance which personifies the unity of blood and fate. There are great things coming from Nablus."

Israeli occupation forces killed six Palestinians yesterday across the northern occupied West Bank city of Nablus, including Wadih Al Houh, a leader of the Lions' Den group.

