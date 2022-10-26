Turkiye: Erdogan discusses bilateral relations with British king

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Britain's King Charles III discussed bilateral relations between their two countries in a phone call yesterday, the Presidency's Directorate of Communications has revealed.

During the call, Erdogan extended his belated condolences to Charles over the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, last month.

Turkiye's leader also expressed his confidence that relations between the two countries are "based on a strategic partnership and an alliance." Bilateral cooperation, added Erdogan, will continue in many fields and be enhanced in this new era.

