Israel storms Jerusalem schools in search of Palestinian curriculum

October 27, 2022 at 4:16 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
A general view of the school building as Palestinian schools went on strike to protest Israeli attempts to impose textbooks that Palestinians say aim to wipe out their national identity in Jerusalem on September 19, 2022. [Eyad Tawil - Anadolu Agency]
Employees of Israel's Ministry of Education yesterday stormed several schools in the occupied city of Jerusalem, searching students' bags for books which follow the Palestinian curriculum.

Eyewitnesses told the Safa news agency that ministry's employees stormed the three premises of Al-Eman Primary School in occupied Beit Hanina, north of Jerusalem, in search of the books. Students were left terrified as a result of the raid, reports said.

Although the school principals asked the occupation officials whether they have an order upon which they were authorised to storm and search the school grounds, the Israelis did not respond and continued with their operation.

Al-Furqan School in Shuafat was raided at the same time.

