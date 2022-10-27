PA detains 11 Lions' Den members

The Palestinian Authority (PA) has detained 11 members of the Lions' Den, including affiliates of the PA security services, Quds Press reported yesterday.

During meetings with American and Israeli security officials, PA officials said that they had detained 11 Lions' Den fighters.

Israeli TV Channel 12 said that the PA had asked the Israeli occupation forces to stop raiding Palestinian areas across the West Bank and give more time for the PA security services to reach understandings with the wanted fighters.

It claimed that the affiliates of the PA security services, who were detained, were in contact with members of the Lions' Den, adding that the PA expects its proposal to the Lions' Den members might come to fruition within months if Israel stopped its raids.

