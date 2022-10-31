Voter turnout expected to rise among Arabs in Israel

Arab voter turnout is expected to reach 50 per cent in tomorrow's Israeli elections, a new report released by the Israel Democracy Institute has said.

This is higher than the rate of turnout expected by the previous polls carried out two months ago, which reached only 39 per cent.

Haaretz said the turnout rate may help Arab parties pass the electoral threshold and remain in the Knesset.

An internal poll within the Arab community found that the Balad Party, led by Sami Abu Shehadeh, will be a little short of the necessary 3.25 per cent of votes needed to gain a seat.

Arab lists are expected to get between eight and 12 seats in the Knesset, Raviv Kroker, Israeli analyst, told Channel 13.

Should Arab parties gain seats, they will be in a position to swing the election against opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing bloc.