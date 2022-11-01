Israel closes Gaza crossings, arrests 4 fishermen

The Israeli army shut two border crossings with the Gaza Strip on Tuesday as Israeli voters began to vote in the country's legislative election, Anadolu News Agency reports.

The closure of the Kerem Shalom and Erez crossings was part of a 24-hour closure imposed by Israel on the Palestinian territories during the Israeli election day.

Such closures are standard practice during Jewish holidays and election, in what the military says is a preventative measure. All entry permits obtained by Palestinian workers are suspended during the closure.

The Israeli army said the border crossings would re-open "subject to a situational assessment."

Meanwhile, Israeli naval forces detained four Palestinian fishermen and seized their boat off the Gaza shore for violating the set fishing zone, according to Nizar Ayyash, the head of the Palestinian Fishermen's Syndicate.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the report.

Palestinian fishermen often suffer from multiple Israeli violations, including attempting to sink Palestinian boats in the sea, firing at them as well as narrowing the fishing area for long periods.

