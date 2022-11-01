Latest News
Putin to Erdogan: Resumption of grain deal could resume only after Sevastopol attack probe
Syrian father, son killed under torture by Assad regime, two years after leaving Rukban camp
President Erdogan inaugurates plant for Turkiye's 1st domestic car
Pub owners in Germany to boycott telecast of Qatar World Cup games
Turkiye officials deny arresting dozens of Muslim Brotherhood members
Qatar braces for World Cup influx: Portaloos and home security
Israel: almost 1,200 attacks against Palestinians in October
Israel election tightly poised as Netanyahu bids for comeback
Egypt aims to increase LNG exports in 2022
Syria: opposition coalition hopes Arab summit will make progress on Syria file
40 Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails start hunger strike
Algeria hosts divided Arab States for Summit
Israel: Knesset member calls for Abbas arrest
Algeria: president condemns 'suspicious' campaigns against Qatar
Israel closes Gaza crossings, arrests 4 fishermen
