Turkiye, Ukraine in talks to resume Black Sea grain deal

Turkish Defence Minister, Hulusi Akar, is "in talks" to resume an UN-brokered deal for exports of Ukrainian grain, after Russia's recent withdrawal from the pact, the Ministry reported yesterday.

In an official statement, the Ministry said that Russia had notified Turkiye and the UN it would "indefinitely" suspend its contribution to the deal after Moscow accused Ukraine of a "massive" drone attack on its Black Sea fleet in Crimea.

"Akar stressed on the importance of continuing the deal following its positive impact on humanity globally," the Ministry added, noting that he had warned against any "provocation that would negatively affect the continuation of the deal."

The statement stressed that Ankara would "continue to ensure peace in the region and the proper delivery of humanitarian aid."

The initiative was said to have allowed more than nine million tonnes of Ukrainian grain to be exported, and was due to be renewed on 19 November.

