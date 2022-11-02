Ex-Brazil footballer slams Neymar over his stance on presidential elections 

Former Brazilian football star, Juninho Pernambucano, yesterday attacked his fellow footballer, Neymar da Silva, for his stance on their country's recent presidential election results.

"I get sick when I see right-wing Brazilian players like Neymar supporting fascists," Pernambucano said on Twitter. "We come from below and we are the people. How can we be on the other side?" he added.

Neymar recently posted a photo holding the Brazilian flag on Instagram addressing his country saying: "May your will be done, God," referring to his support for right-wing candidate Jair Bolsonaro, who lost in the election against his leftist rival, Lula da Silva.

The Paris Saint-Germain F.C. forward had promised to dedicate his first goal in the Qatar World Cup 2022 to Bolsonaro. Since then, he has been criticised by Brazilians for his political stance.

OPINION: Brazil's most popular leader is president once again