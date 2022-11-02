PA prime minister says right-wing victory in Israel is natural result of rising extremism

Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh has said that the victory of the right wing in Israel's General Election is a natural result of the rise in extremism against the Palestinians.

"We were under no illusions that the Israeli election would produce a partner for peace," Shtayyeh explained. "The rise of extreme right-wing parties is a natural result of the growing manifestation of extremism and racism in Israeli society, which our people have been suffering from for years, in the form of killings, arrests, settlements, the violation of cities, villages and towns, and giving settlers and occupation soldiers free rein to commit crimes, which all undermine the two-state solution."

The Palestinian people, insisted the prime minister, will not stop their legitimate struggle to end the occupation, gain their freedom, and establish their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital. "The identity of the winner in the Israeli election does not matter, as the difference between the Israeli parties is the same as the difference between Pepsi-Cola and Coca-Cola."

Shtayyeh called on the international community to live up to its responsibilities to implement international resolutions and provide protection for the Palestinian people.

The prediction based on the votes counted so far is that the right-wing Netanyahu's camp will win a total of 61 or 62 of the 120 Knesset seats, compared with the current coalition government's 54 or 55 seats.

A simple majority of at least 61 seats is required for a party or leader to win a vote of confidence by the Knesset and be asked to form the government in Israel.