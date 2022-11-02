Russia billionaire's yacht docks in Turkiye

Luxury yacht Eclipse, owned by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich, yesterday docked on the Marmaris coast in Turkiye's southwestern city of Mugla.

Anadolu Agency quoted sources as saying that the yacht was "164-metres in length and 22-metres width with 6-storeys."

The sources added that the yacht was valued at "some €340 million ($336 million)," noting that it had a "helipad, a swimming pool, luxurious rooms and a gym."

They also pointed out that the yacht was set to dock at the port for a week.

With a net worth of $14.5 billion in 2021, Abramovich, has Russian, Israeli and Portuguese citizenship. In March he was subjected to sanctions by the UK government after ministers accused him of having "clear connections" to Vladimir Putin's regime and being among a group of businessmen who had "blood on their hands".

