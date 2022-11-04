Istanbul Summit discusses 'Women as Agents of Change'

Senior officials from around the world gathered on Friday for an International Summit in Turkiye on the role of women as agents of change, Anadolu News Agency reports.

"Today, active representation of women in public and social life is one of the indispensable principles of democracy," said Derya Yanik, the Turkish Minister of Family and Social Services, addressing a panel titled "Towards More Inclusive Societies: Women as Agents of Change".

The panel was held as part of a two-day conference, hosted by the Women and Democracy Association (KADEM), an Istanbul-based women's advocacy group, together with Turkiye's Family and Social Services Ministry.

The theme of the fifth International Women and Justice Summit this year was "Cultural codes and women," with Anadolu Agency serving as the event's global communication partner.

Yanik said women still face discrimination across the world, including in developed countries of Europe, over their beliefs.

"However, international human rights documents emphasise that all people are equal in dignity and rights and that they should have access to fundamental freedoms without any discrimination within the framework of equality of opportunity," she added.

The panel was moderated by Alia El-Yassir, UN Women's Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia.

Among the panellists were Algeria's National Solidarity, Family and Status of Women Minister, Kaouter Krikou; Chairwoman of Azerbaijan's State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, Bahar Muradova; Libya's Social Affairs Minister, Wafaa Abu Bakr Muhammad Al-Kilani; Singapore's Social and Family Development Minister, Masagos Zulkifli and Tanzania's Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups Minister, Dorothy Onesphoro Gwajima. Amal Hamad, Palestine's Minister of Women's Affairs, attended the event via video message.

The participants of the event's second day will include Fatima Gailani, an Afghan politician and influential women's rights activist; Sultana Tafadar, the UK's first headscarf-wearing criminal lawyer; Advisor to the King of England, Nazma Khan, who founded the global movement "World Hijab Day"; award-winning Syrian Director Waad Al-Kateab and journalist and filmmaker, Rizwana Hamid.