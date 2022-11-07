Israel seeks to undermine new anti-occupation Palestinian move at UN

With the assistance of the US, Israel is planning to undermine a new Palestinian move at the UN calling for urgent opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICC) on the legality of the Israeli occupation.

Ynet News reported yesterday that the Special Politics and Decolonisation Committee is expected to discuss the matter on Wednesday.

"If a consensus is reached," the Israeli newspaper said, "the Palestinians will table it for a second round of vote at the UN General Assembly in December."

This came days after a report was published by the UN Commission of Inquiry into Human Rights Violations in the West Bank and Gaza related to Israeli offensive on Gaza in May 2021, when Israel killed more than 254 Palestinians.

The report, according to Ynet News, concluded that Israel committed "war crimes" and "crimes against humanity" against Palestinians in that attack.

Meanwhile, the move comes one year after Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas' speech to the UN General Assembly, in which he said that if Israel will not leave the West Bank, he will take the matter to The Hague to force the ICC to issue a legal opinion on the legality of the occupation.

As a countermeasure, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan will demand a vote on the issue this Friday in an attempt to nullify the Palestinian effort.

