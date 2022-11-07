Oman, Kuwait withdraw from Bahrain air show over Israel participation

Oman's SalamAir withdrew from participating in the Bahrain International Air show, while the Kuwaiti Finance House removed its logo from the list of sponsors due to the participation of Israeli companies in the show.

This is the first time Israeli companies have participated in the international exhibition that takes place every two years.

Gulf groups opposed to normalisation have denounced the participation of Israeli military and security companies in the Bahrain Air show, which is due to take place on Wednesday.

The Gulf coalition against normalization confirmed the participation of four Israeli companies in the exhibition, explaining that these companies have produced warplanes and various weapons for the Israeli occupation army in order to demolish Palestinian homes and kill dozens of civilians in Gaza.

The Bahraini National Initiative against Normalisation also praised the parties that withdrew from the event, calling on the rest to follow suit.

Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Morocco and Sudan signed normalisation agreements with Israel in 2020.

