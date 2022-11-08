Portuguese / Spanish / English

Iraq investigating killing of US citizen in Baghdad

November 8, 2022 at 2:15 pm | Published in: Asia & Americas, Iraq, Middle East, News, US
US State Department spokesman Ned Price speaks during a press briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC, on 31 March 2021. [CAROLYN KASTER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images]
The Iraqi government said, Tuesday, it will investigate the killing of a US citizen in the capital, Baghdad, a day earlier, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Local media said the American citizen was killed after he was fired upon in the central Karrada district on Monday.

In a statement, the government's Central Media Cell said a committee was formed to look into the details of the US citizen's death and arrest perpetrators.

According to local media, Iraqi security forces launched a manhunt for killers of the American citizen.

US State Department spokesman, Ned Price, told reporters that the department was aware of the reports of the killing and was looking into them.

US-led forces ended combat operations in Iraq in December 2021, with remaining troops playing an advisory role to Iraqi security forces.

