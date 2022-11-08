Portuguese / Spanish / English

Israel is getting a 'full right-wing government,' says extremist MK

November 8, 2022 at 10:46 am | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Itamar Ben-Gvir, leader of the Otzma Yehudit Party and right-wing member of Knesset (Israel’s Parliament), in Jerusalem on October 28, 2022 Mostafa Alkharouf/Anadolu Agency]
 November 8, 2022 at 10:46 am

An extreme far-right MK has said that a "full, full right-wing government" is on the way in Israel following last week's General Election. Itamar Ben-Gvir met with Prime Minister-elect Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday for informal coalition talks on such issues in Tel Aviv, even though Netanyahu refused even to pose for photographs with him before the election.

"The meeting was held in a good atmosphere," said Ben-Gvir afterwards. "We are on our way to establishing a full, full right-wing government, that will look people in the eye, some of whom are afraid to walk around the Negev and Galilee, return their security, and return their governance. We have a lot of work."

During the meeting with Netanyahu, said the Times of Israel, Ben-Gvir requested an "expanded" role as public security minister, with oversight of the police. According to Israeli public broadcaster Kan on Sunday, he also wants the secular school curriculum to be reviewed in order to boost the study of Jewish history and heritage.

Channel 13 said that the far-right extremist will seek to impose tougher conditions on Palestinian security prisoners, who he regards as "terrorists".

