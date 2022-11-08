Heavy rainfall flooded streets and homes across the Gaza Strip this morning.

The Gaza Strip is experiencing a cold front, accompanied by heavy rain, which hit the Palestinian territories at dawn.

An Anadolu news agency correspondent reported that a number of cars were flooded as a result of the high levels of water.

In a statement to Anadolu, Civil Defence spokesman Major Mahmoud Basal said crews are working to remove water from some homes and buildings in various areas of the Gaza Strip.

He reported that "about 6 vehicles stuck in the streets where the water level rose" were towed away

Basal noted that his crews also dealt with "a wall that was in danger of collapsing in Gaza City due to heavy rain."

"The efforts of the Civil Defence forces are ongoing," he added, "the main problem in Gaza is the lack of the infrastructure preparedness for the cold front due to the Israeli siege and the lack of financial capabilities."

The Gaza Strip, where more than two million Palestinians live, suffers from very poor economic and living conditions, as a result of the 16-year ongoing Israeli siege.

Rainfall floods Gaza’s streets [Mohammed Asad/MEMO] Rainfall floods Gaza’s streets [Mohammed Asad/MEMO] Rainfall floods Gaza’s streets [Mohammed Asad/MEMO] Rainfall floods Gaza’s streets [Mohammed Asad/MEMO] Rainfall floods Gaza’s streets [Mohammed Asad/MEMO] Rainfall floods Gaza’s streets [Mohammed Asad/MEMO] Rainfall floods Gaza’s streets [Mohammed Asad/MEMO]

Sweet: Pepper harvest launches in Gaza