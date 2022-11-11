Egypt COP27: oil and gas exec blames individuals for climate crisis

Fossil fuel CEO, Vicki Hollub, said at UN COP27 in Egypt, that people who call for the end of the oil and gas industry "have no clue what that would mean" and refused to say whether she accepted her company's role in climate disasters, the Guardian reports.

According to the report, Hollub, who heads Occidental Petroleum Company, said mounting extreme climate events, such as this year's deadly flooding in Pakistan and drought in the horn of Africa, were the responsibility of individuals, not just the oil and gas industry.

During the COP27 CEO Session, Hollub discussed Occidental Petroleum's fossil fuel assets in the Permian basin in the south-west US and the Middle East, and the company's investment in carbon capture technology.

In 2017, Occidental Petroleum was listed as 55th in a Carbon Majors Report listing the top 100 companies responsible for 71 per cent of global emissions between 1988 and 2015.

READ: Egyptian authorities intervene in prisoner's hunger strike, family says