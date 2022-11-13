Turkish president to attend G20 summit in Indonesia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will attend the 17th G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, the Turkish Communications Directorate said on Saturday, reports Anadolu Agency.

Erdogan will hold meetings with world leaders on the sidelines of the summit, which will take place on November 15-16.

He will also meet his Indonesian counterpart Joko Widodo on Monday. The two leaders will discuss bilateral relations and steps that can be taken to further develop cooperation.

