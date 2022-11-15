Sudan military leader congratulates Netanyahu on election victory

Top military leader of Sudanese Army, General Abdul Fattah Al Burhan, the de facto leader of the African country, congratulated Israel's Likud leader, Benjamin Netanyahu, on his election win, Israeli media reported on Monday.

Al Burhan sent a letter to Netanyahu congratulating him on his victory, stressing he is looking forward to promote relations between the two countries.

"I congratulate you on your victory in the elections and look forward to continuing our cooperation in order to promote relations in all areas for the benefit of the citizens of both countries," Burhan wrote, according to Netanyahu's office.

Sudan was among four Arab countries which normalised ties with the Israeli Occupation State under a series of deals brokered by the former US President Donald Trump in 2020, when Netanyahu was a Prime Minister.

Unlike the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, Sudan has not followed the normalisation agreement with concrete steps to establish ties with Israel.

Burhan met with Netanyahu ahead of the normalisation agreement during a visit to Uganda in February 2020.

No official comments have been reported from the Sudanese side.