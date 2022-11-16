Egypt mulls establishing man-made island in the Med

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi and a number of military leaders have discussed establishing an artificial island in the Mediterranean Sea, local media reported yesterday.

The announcement comes at a time of severe economic crisis in Egypt, including a sharp devaluation in the local currency.

Al-Sisi was quoted as saying that the construction of the Abu Qir island would be part of a "government development plan."

He called for "continuing existing efforts to complete development projects in the area east of Alexandria, according to the highest international standards and within the framework of the comprehensive development of the governorate."

