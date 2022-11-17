Alleged Israel Mossad spy arrested in Iran 

The Iranian Revolutionary Guards said yesterday that they had arrested a person whom they claimed was linked to the Israeli intelligence services Mossad, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported.

The alleged spy was arrested in the southeastern province of Kerman, a statement issued by the Revolutionary Guards claimed without specifying the alleged spy's nationality or when he was arrested.

The Israeli Prime Minister's Office has not commented on the statement.

In mid-October Iran announced that it had arrested an alleged spy working for the Israeli intelligence service, the Mossad. The suspect, it explained, planned to carry out "subversive" operations with the aim of destabilising the region and shaking its security.

READ: Mossad killed own officers for having links with Iran, claims news agency