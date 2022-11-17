Egypt lawyers reject electronic invoicing system

Egyptian lawyers have rejected the application of the electronic invoice system and the value-added tax law, saying they harm the legal profession.

Last Thursday, the head of the Egyptian Bar Association, Abdel Halim Allam, announced the signing of the VAT protocol between the Bar Association and the Ministries of Finance and Justice.

The Egyptian Tax Authority also issued a warning to self-employed professionals, including doctors, engineers, lawyers, artists, accountants and consultants, requiring them to register in the electronic invoice system no later than 15 December.

The warning indicated that these groups must send their invoices using the electronic invoice system when dealing with establishments registered with the Tax Authority, and to use the electronic receipt system when dealing with the final consumer.

