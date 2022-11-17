Latest News
Military operation outside Turkiye 'possible' after Istanbul attack, Erdogan says
Egypt: third prisoner dies in two weeks due to medical negligence
Iraq anti-corruption body forms high commission to probe major cases
Palestinian police accuse Israel of allowing drugs to enter Gaza Strip
Hamas to hold 35th anniversary event
Egypt lawyers reject electronic invoicing system
Israel: airlines don't want to take Israelis to Qatar for FIFA World Cup
US congressman introduces Justice for Shireen Act
UN envoy to Libya warns against delaying elections further
UAE president meets Saudi crown prince on sidelines of G20 Summit
Twitter suspends Palestine Online account
Kuwait executes 7 people, in first since 2017
US Navy siezes boat carrying explosive from Iran
Israel withholds $1m from PA tax revenues
Israel seizes hundreds of dunams to expand settler-only road
