Turkiye FM meets UN Special Envoy for Libya

The Turkish Foreign Minister and UN Secretary-General's Special Representative for Libya met in Turkiye's capital, Ankara, on Monday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu shared a photo from the meeting on Twitter as he wished success to Abdoulaye Bathily, who took charge in September.

"Met w/@Bathily_UNSMIL SRSG for Libya & wished him success," Cavusoglu said as he affirmed Turkiye's continued "support for stability in Libya."

Oil-rich Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011, when long time ruler, Muammar Gaddafi, was ousted after four decades in power.

Bathily, a Senegalese politician and diplomat, replaced Slovak diplomat, Jan Kubis, who quit the role in December.

