Cuba leader to visit Turkiye for talks

Cuban President, Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel Bermudez, on Tuesday, will pay a three-day visit to Turkiye to have talks on bilateral relations between the countries, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will welcome Bermudez in the capital, Ankara, and the leaders will discuss the steps to enhance bilateral cooperation, Turkish Presidency said in a statement.

Within the scope of the visit, which corresponds to the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkiye and Cuba, the leaders will also be expected to exchange views on the regional and global issues, particularly Latin America and the Caribbean, it added.

Diplomatic relations between Turkiye and Cuba were established in 1952. Turkiye opened its first embassy in the Caribbean in Havana in 1979.

