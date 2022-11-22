Israel military warns against 'direct confrontation with Iran'

Israeli military intelligence chief, Aharon Haliva, yesterday warned against "direct confrontation between Israel and Iran."

"We must be prepared for an increasing possibility of a direct confrontation with Iran," Haliva said at the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS) Conference.

He was quotes by Maariv as saying that Iran was "considering disrupting the World Cup in Qatar," noting that what's preventing Tehran was "how the Qataris will react."

"Our army is ready to wage a battle to dismantle Iran's regional agents, as we successfully did in Syria," Haliva stressed, calling on the international community "to curb Iran's nuclear programme."

READ: Israel, military intelligence chief says Jewish holidays 'always a sensitive period'