US calls on the Houthis to stop threats to international maritime trade

The US restart called on Yemen's Houthis to stop their threats against international maritime trade and return to the negotiating table to end the war.

In a statement, US Ambassador to Yemen, Stephen Fagin, said he had concluded a one-day visit to the interim capital, Aden, and met with the head of the internationally backed government, Maeen Abdul Malik Saeed, and other government officials.

He noted the "Houthi attacks on Yemen's ports would only harm the Yemeni people by worsening fuel shortages," calling on the Houthis to "halt their threats to international maritime commerce."

Fagin urged the Houthis to "return to the negotiating table, end the devastating war, and play a constructive role in achieving a comprehensive political settlement negotiated by Yemenis."

Earlier yesterday, the Yemeni government announced, in a statement, that the Houthis had attacked the port of Al-Dhaba with a booby-trapped drone in the second attack of its kind within a month.

Military spokesman for the Houthis, Yahya Saree, said the group's forces dealt with an oil ship and forced it to move away from the port of Al-Dhaba after it tried to transport crude oil.

Fagin expressed "concern about the potential for renewed escalation undermining these gains, stressing that the Yemeni people deserve better."

