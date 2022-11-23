Extremist Ben-Gvir makes demands to Israel government following Jerusalem explosions

Israeli MK, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has, on Wednesday, called for the resumption of targeted assassinations against the Palestinian Resistance after an explosion at a bus stop in Occupied Jerusalem.

Ben-Gvir made his statements from the site of the explosion in Jerusalem after receiving permission from the Occupation police, which Ben-Gvir is getting ready to take leadership over, in Netanyahu's upcoming government.

He said, "We must exact a price from terror," adding, "We must return to be in control of Israel, to restore deterrence against terror."

Ben-Gvir also called on Israel to "bring back targeted assassinations".

The two explosions at a bus stop resulted in the death of 1 Israeli and the injury of 19 others, 4 of whom are in critical condition.

