Turkiye: meeting with Assad is possible, says Erdogan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday his readiness to meet the Syrian regime's President Bashar Al-Assad, Al-Sharq TV has reported.

"There are no eternal differences," said Erdogan. "It is possible for me to meet with Assad, as there is no permanent rivalry in politics, and we will take our steps in this regard."

According to Abdulkadir Selvi, a Turkish columnist for Hurriyet newspaper, a meeting between Erdogan and Assad is simply a "matter of time". It could be held before the elections scheduled in Turkiye next June, he said, probably under the auspices of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In an article published on Wednesday, Selvi explained that attention has turned again to relations between Turkiye and Syria. This follows the unexpected handshake between Erdogan and his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi in Qatar, and an invitation from Devlet Bahceli, head of the Turkish National Movement Party, an ally of Erdogan's ruling AK Party, to hold a similar meeting with Assad.

