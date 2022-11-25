Somalia army thwarts Al-Shabaab attack on military base

The Somali military said, Friday, its forces thwarted an Al-Shabaab attack on a military base in the recently liberated village of Qayib in Galmudug state, Anadolu News Agency reports.

A security officer in Galmudug, who spoke to Anadolu Agency over the phone on condition of anonymity, said heavily armed fighters from the Al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group, Al-Shabaab, tried earlier to overturn the army camp but they were defeated and several terrorists were killed.

He said the army also destroyed vehicles laden with explosives.

Earlier this month, Qaayib was recaptured by the army, backed by local clan militias from the Al-Shabaab terrorists.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the Friday morning attack, and said several Somali government soldiers had been killed and several wounded in the attack.

However, a statement issued by the government said it killed 15 Al-Shabaab terrorists late Thursday.

On Wednesday, the government said it killed 49 terrorists after an operation in the same region.

In his first 100 days in office, Prime Minister Hamza Adi Barre said the army killed more than 600 Al-Shabaab fighters, and wounded 1,200 others.

He also said the army has liberated over 68 areas in the south and central parts of the Horn of African country.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with Al-Shabaab being one of the main threats.

Since at least 2007, Al-Shabaab has waged a deadly campaign against the Somali government and international forces that have claimed thousands of lives.

The UN has also warned of growing instability in the country, with its periodic reports on Somalia this year detailing attacks by Al-Shabaab and pro-Daesh groups.

There were at least 1,518 civilian casualties – 651 killed and 867 injured – in terrorist attacks in Somalia in 2018, followed by 1,459 – 591 killed and 868 injured – in 2019, according to UN estimates.

