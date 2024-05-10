Netanyahu tells Biden: We will fight in Rafah, even if it's just with our fingernails

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to US President Joe Biden’s warning that arms shipments would be limited if Tel Aviv raided Gaza’s southernmost city of Rafah, by declaring that Israel will fight alone if necessary in Rafah, Yedioth Ahronoth reported yesterday.

Biden informed Netanyahu of his intention to stop weapon shipments if Israel entered Rafah, which houses around 1.5 million Palestinians, the majority of whom have been forcibly displaced from their homes from across the Strip as a result of Israel’s bombing campaign

Biden, who says Israel has not produced a convincing plan to safeguard civilians in Rafah, issued his starkest warning yet against a full ground invasion.

READ: Israel’s economy losses $16bn due to Gaza war

“I made it clear that if they go into Rafah … I’m not supplying the weapons,” Biden told CNN in an interview on Wednesday.

“As I have already said, if we must, we shall fight with our fingernails,” Netanyahu said in a video statement. “But we have much more than our fingernails, and with that strength of spirit, with God’s help, together we shall be victorious.”

Defence Minister Yoav Galant added: “We say to our enemies and friends that Israel cannot be subdued.”

“We will achieve our goals in the north and south, weaken Hamas, destroy Hezbollah, and ensure security,” adding, “We will maintain the existence of the State of Israel no matter the cost.”

READ: UK carried out 200 spy missions over Gaza in support of Israel