Palestinians hand over the body of Israeli who died in a traffic accident

The Israeli army announced Thursday that it had received from Palestinian security the body of an Israeli that had been taken from a hospital in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, Anadolu reports.

"After efforts by security forces, and in coordination with the Palestinian security services and the Palestinian Authority, the body of the Israeli Tiran Biro, who was killed in a traffic accident in Jenin, was handed over to his family," the Israeli army said in a statement.

"We conveyed a clear message to the militants: Either they return the body or we get it back our way," he added.

At the time, the person responsible demanded the release of the bodies of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in exchange for the Israeli's body.

A Palestinian source in the Jenin refugee camp confirmed to Anadolu Agency that the body had been returned.

The source said: "After intervention by security services and officials, the body was handed over to Palestinian security, who transferred it to the Israeli side at 4 a.m. local time."

On Wednesday, the Israeli army announced that the body of an Israeli who had died in a traffic accident near Jenin, in the northern West Bank, had been taken from a Palestinian hospital.

