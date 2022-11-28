Latest News
/
Saudi Arabia announces plans for six-runway hub airport in Riyadh
/
Turkiye reconciliation with Egypt could lead to reconciliation with Syria, Erdogan says
/
Israel arrests 6 Palestine fishermen off Gaza coast
/
Israel demolishes two-storey building in West Bank
/
Somalia forces battling to end overnight Mogadishu hotel siege
/
Iran-backed media outlet reveals 'sensitive' sites Iran will strike in war against Israel
/
Palestine PM says Israel steals 600m cubic meters of Palestinian groundwater
/
Palestine journalist among those arrested by Israel in West Bank raids
/
Saudi Arabia and Sudan conduct naval exercises in Red Sea
/
Australian doctor who devoted her life to help Palestine refugees dies in Gaza
/
Russia: European sanctions will not affect the financing of Turkish nuclear plant
/
Strategy to boost economic growth direly needed: Muslim bloc Chief
/
Syria does not trust Turkish statements on restoring ties
/
Iran arrests Khamenei's niece after 'child-killing regime' statement
/
Egyptian government failing to protect refugees from rape and sexual assault
News
Opinion
Reviews
Features
Publications
Multimedia
More