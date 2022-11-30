Hamas says 'Sword of Jerusalem' resistance 'shocked' occupation army

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement said on Tuesday that the Sword of Jerusalem resistance campaign last year "shocked" the Israeli occupation army.

Hamas Spokesman Abdul Latif Al-Qanou noted that the resistance united the Palestinians across all of historic Palestine to fight the occupation. He made his comment in response to remarks by Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz.

"Sword of Jerusalem" is the Palestinian name for the resistance to Israel's offensive against the besieged Gaza Strip between 11 and 21 May 2021. More than 260 Palestinians in Gaza were killed by Israel during the 11-day offensive, with at least 2,000 others wounded.

The Palestinian resistance groups fired rockets towards Jerusalem for the first time and shocked Israel with their range, which paralysed Israeli airports and transportation across the occupation state. For the first time, Palestinians in Israel were involved in the battle.

"The breakdown and humiliation caused by the Sword of Jerusalem undermined Israeli plans to divide the Palestinians and seize Al Aqsa Mosque," said Al-Qanou.

Gantz told Israel's Channel 13 that the rockets reaching Jerusalem and other areas, as well as the involvement of Arab Israeli citizens, "left an open wound in the Israeli memory."

When asked about dealing with Gaza, the former chief of staff said that, when needed, the Israeli army responded strongly to "violations" from the enclave.

He mentioned that he does not have a friendly relationship with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas. His visits to Abbas in Ramallah, he explained, stem from security cooperation and the desire for Israel to be secure. Threats to the state, added Gantz, would make him join the Likud-led coalition government.