Israel settlers beat, attack Palestine family with pepper spray in West Bank

Israeli settlers, yesterday, attacked a Palestinian family while they were ploughing and grazing their sheep in their family land, based east of Hebron in the southern Occupied West Bank, reported Wafa news agency.

According to one of the family members, Rashed Al-Tamimi, the settlers came from the nearby Israeli settlement of Havat Gal, built illegally twelve years ago on Palestinian land, and raided their farm and vegetable garden while also beating his family members.

He added that the settlers beat them and attacked them with pepper spray, resulting in several members suffering from cuts, bruises and suffocation.

They were taken to hospital in Hebron for medical treatment, Wafa reported.

Settler attacks on Palestinian properties have increased in recent years, with Occupation Forces protecting the attackers and arresting Palestinians who try protect their land.

About 800 Israeli settlers live in five illegal Israeli settlements around Hebron, in addition to 7,600 living in Kiryat Arba, located in the middle of the Occupied Palestinian city.

Several Israeli media and rights groups' reports have revealed that Israeli government officials are encouraging the anti-Palestinian activities the settler carry out in the Occupied Territories.

READ: Israel settlers attack Palestinian farmers west of Salfit in West Bank