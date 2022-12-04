Operation in which Daesh ringleader was killed

A video has emerged of an operation carried out by the military opposition in Syria's province of Daraa in which Daesh terror group's ringleader Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was allegedly killed, reports Anadolu Agency.

The footage shows moments of the raid with heavy weapons on the house where the Daesh leader was allegedly located.

On October 15, the military opposition in Syria announced that they neutralized a group of Daesh members in Daraa.

The opposition group, when contacted by Anadolu Agency, said that they carried out an operation at three different locations in Daraa on October 14-15 and they neutralized about 30 Daesh members.

On Wednesday, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that a former Daesh leader was killed in Syria's Daraa province last month.

Abu al-Hassan al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi was killed in mid-October during a Free Syrian Army operation, the command said, noting "ISIS remains a threat to the region."

"CENTCOM and our partners remain focused on the enduring defeat of Daesh," spokesman Col. Joe Buccino said in a statement.

The Daesh terror group earlier confirmed the death of its leader in an audio statement. The death is the second of a Daesh leader following a February US raid in northwestern Syria that led to the death of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the predecessor of the man killed last month.