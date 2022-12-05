Fear that US-Egypt citizen will be tortured if extradited to Egypt

The family of an American-Egyptian citizen who was detained whilst visiting family in the UAE fears he will be extradited to Egypt because he criticised human rights abuses in the country.

If Sherif Osman, a former military officer, is extradited, it is likely he will be tortured. He was arrested outside a restaurant in Dubai on 6 November by plain clothes police officers.

Sherif's family were informed six hours later that he was in the police headquarters in Dubai and he is now being held in Dubai Central Prison.

Egypt systematically tortures political prisoners as retribution for speaking out against the government. It also regularly withholds a/twitetrdequate medical care to the point that inmates have died.

An Emirati official told Reuters last week that authorities were preparing an extradition file after Egypt requested Sherif be detained for speaking negatively against the government.

Egypt: Detainee deaths continue inside Badr Prison

In a YouTube video from 31 October Sherif calls for peaceful protests against the Egyptian government to coincide with Joe Biden's visit to the COP27 protests in Sharm El-Sheikh.

Rights groups believe it is likely that his calls to protest on 11/11 are the reason for his arrest.

Sherif was arrested following a Red Notice issued by Interpol, a system that allows member states to request that worldwide law enforcement locate and arrest a person.

Human rights organisations have called on Interpol to reform after dissidents have been extradited to human rights abusing countries, including Bahrain.

In February this year Bahraini dissident Ahmed Jaafar Mohammed Ali was extradited from Serbia to Bahrain through the Red Notice system and beaten when he arrived.

Also this year the Egyptian government requested that Interpol issue Red Notices against four Egyptian media personalities living in Turkiye.

In 2015 Al Jazeera journalist Ahmed Mansour was imprisoned in Germany and a German government spokesperson said that they were requested to arrest him via the Red Notice system.